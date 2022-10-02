Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPC opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

