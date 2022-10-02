Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

