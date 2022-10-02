Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Acquisition alerts:

Gladstone Acquisition Price Performance

Gladstone Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

About Gladstone Acquisition

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.