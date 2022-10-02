Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Works II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWII. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 272,381 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 293,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 117,519 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 788,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Works II Acquisition by 15.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWII remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Good Works II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Good Works II Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

