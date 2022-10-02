GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01.

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

