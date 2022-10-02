Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Stock Performance

Grenke stock remained flat at 24.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 31.93. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of 24.10 and a fifty-two week high of 24.10.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

