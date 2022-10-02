Grimm (GRIMM) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $71,866.57 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
