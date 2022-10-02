Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.19 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00274806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00142957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00730636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00610720 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

