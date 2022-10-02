H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 789,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Stock Down 4.6 %
HISJF traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.
About H.I.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.