Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

