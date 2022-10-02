HaloDAO (RNBW) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33,820.39

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $33,820.39 and approximately $118.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.53 or 0.99993416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082633 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,776 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

