Hamster Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,855.00 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $241,855.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster launched on September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s total supply is 4,336,093,291,330,410 coins. The official website for Hamster is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.