Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Hanzo Inu has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hanzo Inu

Hanzo Inu’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanzo Inu’s official website is hanzoinu.finance.

Hanzo Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanzo Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

