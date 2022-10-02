Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 5.96% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

HMOP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

