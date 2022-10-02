HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 30.9% in September

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 152,467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,007,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

