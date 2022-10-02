H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.34. 148,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 789,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 193.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 38.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

