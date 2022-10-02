Head-To-Head Survey: Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) vs. J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) and J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and J. C. Penney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.49 billion 0.72 $862.47 million $49.40 5.52 J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 13.73% 60.87% 26.24% J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dillard’s and J. C. Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 1 2 0 0 1.67 J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dillard’s presently has a consensus price target of $245.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.90%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dillard’s beats J. C. Penney on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

