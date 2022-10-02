Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $26,306 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

