Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,054,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 770,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

