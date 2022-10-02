HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,502.00

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $11,502.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEdpAY alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEdpAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.