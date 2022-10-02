Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Helios Underwriting Stock Down 4.2 %
LON HUW opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.68 million and a PE ratio of -214.29. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.83.
About Helios Underwriting
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.