Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON HUW opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.68 million and a PE ratio of -214.29. Helios Underwriting has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.83.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

