Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

