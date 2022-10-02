Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

