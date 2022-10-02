Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

MGK stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.13 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66.

