Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after buying an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter.

XME opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

