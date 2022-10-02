Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 419,704 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419,704 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98,037 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

