HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HHG Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HHGC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 4,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,470. HHG Capital has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HHG Capital in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in HHG Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HHG Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in HHG Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HHG Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About HHG Capital

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

