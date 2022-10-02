HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 7,825 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

