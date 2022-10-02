HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

