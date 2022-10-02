HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned approximately 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.