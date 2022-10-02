HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 8,384 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,806. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

