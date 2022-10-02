HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

