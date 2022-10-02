HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.40 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,526,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after buying an additional 73,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

