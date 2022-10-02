HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.