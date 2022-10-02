HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 9,098 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up about 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

