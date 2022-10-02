HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,898 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

