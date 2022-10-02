HollyGold Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,818.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HollyGold has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $155.98 million and approximately $19,818.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. HollyGold’s official website is www.holly.gold. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

