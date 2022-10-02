Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $189,247,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 2,055,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

