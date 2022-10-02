Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

