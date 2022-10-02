Horizon Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $56.81.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.