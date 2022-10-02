Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

HRL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 1,557,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

