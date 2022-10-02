Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

