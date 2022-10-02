Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

