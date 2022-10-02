Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 832,800 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of HUSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 674,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,658. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
