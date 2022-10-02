Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.06 ($49.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.24 and its 200-day moving average is €52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.20).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

