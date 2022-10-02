HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,351,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 3,962,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

HMBL stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 12,182,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462,271. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

