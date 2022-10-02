HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,351,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 3,962,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HUMBL Price Performance
HMBL stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 12,182,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462,271. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About HUMBL
