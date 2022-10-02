Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

