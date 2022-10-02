Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Iberdrola Price Performance
Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.32.
About Iberdrola
