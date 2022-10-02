Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €4.75 ($4.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €3.78 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of €13.72 ($14.00).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.07) (($0.07)). The company had revenue of €2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €2.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Featured Stories

