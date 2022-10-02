Idavoll Network Trading Up 1% This Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idavoll is a cross-chain DAO platform, that provides a toolbox to create, manage, democratize and monetize your decentralized community. Telegram | Github “

