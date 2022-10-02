Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,895.00

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $121,754.91 and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

